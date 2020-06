President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa participated in the 2020 state Poson Celebration held at Mihintale.

President, planted a tree in the premises of the of the Historical Mihintale Raja Maha Viharaya, at the State Poson Festival, to mark the World Environment Day.

The Poson State Festival began after that giving priority to religious observances.

The President opened the Aloka Pooja at the Mihintale sacred site.