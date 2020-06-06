Showers+in+the+Uva+province+and+in+Ampara+and+Batticaloa+districts+after+02.00+p.m

Department of Meteorology states that showers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and

in Galle, Matara, Nuwara-Eliya and Kandy districts.



Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts after 02.00 p.m.



Wind speed can increase up to (40-50) kmph at times over Northern, North-central and North- western provinces and in Hambanthota district.