All+island+curfew+lifted+

The all island curfew was lifted today (06 June) at 4.00 am in the morning.

The curfew that was lifted today at 4.00 am was imposed at 10.00 pm on 3 June.

Meanwhile, the President’s Media Division states that Island wide curfew will be imposed only from 11.00 pm to 4.00 am from today (06) until further notice.

Approval for travel between all districts except Colombo and Gampaha districts remain unchanged.

The government calls on all parties to comply with Coronavirus Preventive Health recommendations completely in operating public and private sector institutions and offices and in the normal routine daily living