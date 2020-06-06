A+man+arrested+for+cultivating+cannabis+in+Kilinochchi+

A man was arrested in the Anandapuram area in Kilinochchi yesterday (05) for cultivating cannabis.
That was during a search operation conducted on information received by the Kilinochchi Police.
Police said that nine cannabis plants were found in the garden of the suspect.
The arrested suspect is to be produced before the Kilinochchi Magistrate's Court.
