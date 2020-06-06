Covid-19, deaths worldwide near 400,000

Worldwide, the number of Covid 19 infected cases has reached 6,843,840.

The number of deaths due to Covid 19 has increased to 398,071.

The United States has 1,965,708 cases reported for Covid-19 infection.

There are 111,390 cases of Covid deaths in the United States and 35,047 Covid deaths from the Latin American country of Brazil.

There are 646,006 cases of Covid-19 infections reported from Brazil.

India has reported the highest number of cases from Asia.

India has 236,184 cases of Covid -19, and 6,649 cases of Covid related deaths.

So far, 3,335,219 people have been healed from their infection.