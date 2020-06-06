සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Train and bus service return to normal operations from Monday

Saturday, 06 June 2020 - 8:01

The Ministry of Passenger Transport has decided to operate trains and buses according to the normal routine from Monday.

Accordingly, trains will operate as per the normal time table.

General Manager of Railways Dilantha Fernando told the Hiru news team that normal train service including the 49 office trains will be operated during this period.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Lanka Private Bus Owners Association Gamunu Wijerathna alleges that they are facing issues in carrying passengers equivalent only up to the number of seats.

He further stated that the Ministry of Passenger Transport Management should conduct a survey to find a solution.

The Hiru news team inquired from the Secretary of the Ministry of Passenger Transport Gamini Seneviratne regarding this issue.

He said that he hopes to increase the turns as a solution.

The Secretary also stated that attention has been drawn to using private buses used for the tourism industry and that they are being registered under the transport commission.

