Ceylon Workers Congress to chose a leader after the general election

Saturday, 06 June 2020 - 8:09

Ceylon Workers Congress internal party sources say that a decision regarding the leadership of the Ceylon Workers Congress which was vacated following the death of former minister Arumugam Thondaman, will be taken after the next general election.

The party's administration is being carried out by an interim committee consisting of eight members including former leader Muththu Sivalingam.

However, it has been reported recently that Jeevan Thondaman, the son of late Minister Arumugam Thondaman, is likely to be appointed to the leadership of the Ceylon Workers Congress.

The Ceylon Workers Congress, formerly headed by the late Arumugam Thondaman, was to contest for the next general election for the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna.

The Ceylon Workers Congress recently decided to nominate Jeevan Thondaman the son of late Minister Arumugam Thondaman for the vacated Nuwara Eliya seat and informed the same to Prime Minster Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Accordingly, Jeevan Thondaman recently signed the relevant documents relating to the nominations.

General Secretary of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna, Sagara Kariyawasam stated that these documents will be handed over to the Election Commission today.

