Boyfriend+dies+while+trying+to+save+his+girlfriend+from+drowning+in+the+sea+

The Hiru news team received a report of a boyfriend that drowned while trying to save his girl from being swept away by the waves.

This was near the Moratuwa, Egoda Uyana beach.

The victim was a 23-year-old resident of Egoduyana in Moratuwa.

His 18-year-old girlfriend who was caught in the currents is still receiving treatment at the Panadura Hospital. She is in critical condition.

The couple had come to the sea with a younger sister and the girl friend was caught in a sudden current while stepping on the waves.

Initial investigations revealed that the boyfriend who acted immediately had tried to save her from the accident.