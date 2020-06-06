Suspicion+regarding+the+plastic+waste+found+at+the+Mount+Lavania+beach+

Director General of the Coast Conservation and Coastal Resources Management Department, Prabath Chandrakirthi says that they are suspecting that the accumulation was the plastic waste on the Mt. Lavania beach has been released by an organization.

The Hiru news team made a revelation yesterday regarding the consignment of plastic in the beach and the department has lodged a complaint with the Western Province Senior DIG and the Mount Lavinia Police.

Meanwhile, Secretary of the Forest Resources Environment Organization Thushara Wanasinghe has summoned a press conference alleging that the garbage washed ashore at the Mt. Lavania beach is an organized attempt.

Director General of the Coast Conservation and Coastal Resources Management Department, Prabath Chandrakirthi further stated that the plastic found was segregated plastic waste.