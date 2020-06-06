සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Three Sri Lankans killed in South Korea over the past week

Saturday, 06 June 2020 - 9:04

Three Sri Lankans have been killed in South Korea over the past week.

An embassy spokesman said that a Sri Lankan had committed suicide in Paran, South Korea.

It is reported that the Sri Lankan who went to South Korea in 2008 had overstayed for a long time without a valid visa.

It is suspected that he had committed suicide due to financial problems.

Meanwhile, a Sri Lankan in the Jindo area has been stabbed to death with a sharp weapon.

According to the embassy spokesperson, the killing had taken place after a heated argument broke out between two friends.

The suspect involved in the incident has been arrested.

Also, a Sri Lankan has been killed after falling from an upstair window in the Fohan area.

It is reported that he had fallen while drinking with a group of friends.

