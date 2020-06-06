Southwest+showers+over+the+next+few+days

The Department of Meteorology states that showers are expected in the South Western part of the country in the next few days.
Thundershowers will develop at several places in the Western, North-Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts.
The Department requests the public to take adequate precautions to minimize the damages caused by lightning activities.
Thundershowers will develop at several places in the Western, North-Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts.
The Department requests the public to take adequate precautions to minimize the damages caused by lightning activities.