India goes pass Italy with a record spike in covid -19 cases - nearly 10,000 cases in 24 hours

India has reported 9.887 new cases of coronavirus and 294 deaths in the last 24 hours.
This is again the highest number of infections and deaths reported in India in a single day.
The number of coronavirus infections in India is over 236,000 and coronavirus deaths are 6,642.
The number of coronavirus cases in India surpasses Italy, making it the sixth most affected country in the world.
