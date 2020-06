A restaurant and a house were damaged when a bus veered off the road in the Udumulla area in Nugatalawa on the Welimada-Nuwara Eliya main road this morning.

A bus belonging to the Keppetipola CTB depot has met with this accident

The bus has been severely damaged and the driver of the bus has been admitted to hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the accident is not yet known.

The Welimada Police Traffic Unit is conducting further investigations into the incident.