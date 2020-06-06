Hiru News - Sri Lanka’s number 1 TV news bulletin – @11.55am

Hiru News - Sri Lanka’s number 1 TV news bulletin – @11.55 am
This news telecast is available live on You Tube
This news telecast is available live on You Tube
Saturday, 06 June 2020 - 11:10
70 Navy personnel quarantined at Iranamadu Air Force quarantine centre was released today. Read More
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro has threatened to pull his country out of the World Health Organization (WHO) after the United Nations agency warned... Read More
A restaurant and a house were damaged when a bus veered off the road in the Udumulla area in Nugatalawa on the Welimada-Nuwara Eliya main road this morning. A... Read More