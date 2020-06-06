Brazil+is+considering+leaving+the+World+Health+Organization

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro has threatened to pull his country out of the World Health Organization (WHO) after the United Nations agency warned governments about the risk of lifting lockdowns before slowing the spread of the new coronavirus.



Brazil has the world's second-highest number of coronavirus infections, with 646,000, and over 35,000 coronavirus deaths.

Brazil's right-wing President Bolsonaro, is preparing to reopen the country shut down by the Covid-19 pandemic, claiming that the economic damage is greater than the damage caused by the virus.