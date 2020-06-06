235 Sri Lankans working on foreign ships, returned to Sri Lanka from Germany through Mattala airport

235 Sri Lankans working on foreign ships and unable to return due to the COVID- 19, pandemic, have returned to Sri Lanka from Germany through the Mattala airport a short while ago.
Saturday, 06 June 2020 - 12:43
235 Sri Lankans working on foreign ships and unable to return due to the COVID- 19, pandemic, have returned to Sri Lanka from Germany through the Mattala airport a short while ago.
Two youth have been killed in an accident when a high tension power line crashed into a lorry in the Hatamanagala area in Madawala Ulpatha, Matale.The... Read More
Mohottuvarama Island is the foremost of the seven ring islands in the Kalpitiya Peninsula. The total area of the Mohottuvarama Island belonging... Read More
33 more Covid-19 patients have recovered from their infection and discharged from hospital bringing the total coronavirus recoveries in Sri Lanka to 891... Read More