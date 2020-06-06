සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Coronavirus update- lowest number of daily patients in recent times reported yesterday

Saturday, 06 June 2020 - 13:21

The number of coronavirus infections in the country has increased to 1801.

Only four new coronavirus cases were reported yesterday.

It is interesting to note that this was the lowest number of coronavirus cases reported in a single day in the recent past.

The four cases reported consisted of two from the Navy and two amongst the returnees from Bangladesh.

Another ten (10) Navy personnel infected with coronavirus and underwent treatment in hospitals, were discharged from the hospitals after fully recovering from their infection.

Including these 10 Navy personnel, 453 from the Navy have been discharged from hospitals. Further, these discharged Navy personnel have been directed to be under quarantine for another 14 days following the healthcare instructions.

Meanwhile, 11,727 people from quarantine centers managed by the security forces have left after completing their quarantine period.

At present a total of 5222 are being quarantined in 45 centres managed by the Armed Forces.

235 Sri Lankans working on foreign ships and unable to return due to the COVID- 19, pandemic, returned to Sri Lanka from Germany through the Mattala airport.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-June-05 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data

Total confirmed cases – 1,801

Recovered and discharged – 858

Patients under medical care – 932

New Cases for the day – 04* 

Observation in Hospitals – 48

Total Deaths – 11

Total number of PCR tests conducted – 72,180

