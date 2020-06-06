Sri+Lanka+open+to+tourist+from+1+August+

The Tourism Promotion Bureau announced that tourists will be able to visit the island without a two-week quarantine period from the first of August.

However, they will be subject to periodic examinations.

Accordingly, tourists from any country can enter Sri Lanka from the Katunayake, Ratmalana or Mattala Airport.

They have to undergo a PCR test for Covid -19 virus infection, 72 hours prior to their departure to Sri Lanka.

They also offered a free PCR test at the airport.

Tourists who return to the island should stay for at least 5 days and face a PCR test for covid-19 infection within 4 to 5 days after arrival.

The Foreign Employment Bureau further stated that foreigners staying for more than 10 days should undergo a third PCR test.

If they are confirmed positive for coronavirus infection they will be quarantined at the hotel or hospital.