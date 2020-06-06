Police investigate the plastic waste incident on Mount Lavinia beach - (Video)

A police investigation has been launched into the incident of dumping plastic waste into the sea which has washed ashore at the Mount Lavinia beach.

The SP of the Mount Lavinia Police Environment Unit is conducting further investigations on the orders of the acting Inspector General of Police.

A large quantity of plastic waste that has been released into the sea has been found in the Mount Lavinia beach recently.

Meanwhile, Secretary of the Forest Environment Organization Thushara Wanasinghe, speaking at a press conference yesterday, alleges that the garbage washed ashore at the Mt. Lavinia beach

The Coast Conservation and Coastal Resources Management Department also announced yesterday that the accumulated plastic were segregated items.

However, the Chairman of the Moratuwa Municipal Council, Saman Lal Fernando, who was present at the inspection at Mt. Lavinia responded to the accusations levelled against them.

He said that the allegation was unacceptable.