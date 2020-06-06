Hiru Shruddhabhi pilgrimage continues today - Protective cover for the Sacred Bo-tree at Kataragama (Video)

Another phase of the Hiru Shruddhabhi Vandana program organized by the Hiru Media Network was held at Kataragama Sacred Area this morning.

Chairman of the Hiru Media Network, Rayynor Silva paid homage to the sacred Kiri Vehera.

The Chairman called on the Chief Incumbent of the Kirivehera Viharaya, the Chief prelate of Magampattuwa, Ven. Kobawaka Dhamminda Thera, and received blessings. A Buddha Pooja was held under the patronage of the Chairman of the Hiru Media Network.

Subsequently, Chairman, Rayynor Silva visited the Kataragama Devale premises and offered a special protection cover to the sacred Bo-tree at the site.

The Hiru Shruddhabhi Vandana program commenced yesterday (05) at the Yudaganawa Raja Maha Viharaya in Buttala.

Thirteen sons of the soil were committed to the Supreme Sambuddha Buddha Sasana yesterday under the patronage of Hiru Media Network Chairman Rayynor Silva.

Meanwhile, Chairman of Hiru Media Network Rayynor Silva presented the Samadhi Buddha statue to the historic Yudaganawa Raja Maha Viharaya in Buttala, where the Hiru Shruddhabhi Vandana program was launched.

The concluding ceremony of yesterday's program was marked by an Adhishtana pooja in front of the historic Yudaganawa Temple.

This ceremonies were performed by offering incense, sounds while invoking blessings to the nation.