සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Hiru Shruddhabhi pilgrimage continues today - Protective cover for the Sacred Bo-tree at Kataragama (Video)

Saturday, 06 June 2020 - 14:22

Hiru+Shruddhabhi+pilgrimage+continues+today+-+Protective+cover+for+the+Sacred+Bo-tree+at+Kataragama++%28Video%29

Another phase of the Hiru Shruddhabhi Vandana program organized by the Hiru Media Network was held at Kataragama Sacred Area this morning.

Chairman of the Hiru Media Network, Rayynor Silva paid homage to the sacred Kiri Vehera.

The Chairman called on the Chief Incumbent of the Kirivehera Viharaya, the Chief prelate of Magampattuwa, Ven. Kobawaka Dhamminda Thera, and received blessings. A Buddha Pooja was held under the patronage of the Chairman of the Hiru Media Network.

Subsequently, Chairman, Rayynor Silva visited the Kataragama Devale premises and offered a special protection cover to the sacred Bo-tree at the site.

The Hiru Shruddhabhi Vandana program commenced yesterday (05) at the Yudaganawa Raja Maha Viharaya in Buttala.

Thirteen sons of the soil were committed to the Supreme Sambuddha Buddha Sasana yesterday under the patronage of Hiru Media Network Chairman Rayynor Silva.

Meanwhile, Chairman of Hiru Media Network Rayynor Silva presented the Samadhi Buddha statue to the historic Yudaganawa Raja Maha Viharaya in Buttala, where the Hiru Shruddhabhi Vandana program was launched.

The concluding ceremony of yesterday's program was marked by an Adhishtana pooja in front of the historic Yudaganawa Temple.

This ceremonies were performed by offering incense, sounds while invoking blessings to the nation.





Two dead after a high tension power line crashes into lorry
Two dead after a high tension power line crashes into lorry
Saturday, 06 June 2020 - 15:22

Two youth have been killed in an accident when a high tension power line crashed into a lorry in the Hatamanagala area in Madawala Ulpatha, Matale.The... Read More

Mohottuvarama island in Kalpitiya that is desperately in need of a bridge - a request pending for over 50 years (Video)
Mohottuvarama island in Kalpitiya that is desperately in need of a bridge - a request pending for over 50 years (Video)
Saturday, 06 June 2020 - 15:20

Mohottuvarama Island is the foremost of the seven ring islands in the Kalpitiya Peninsula. The total area of ​​the Mohottuvarama Island belonging... Read More

33 more persons recover – country recoveries from Covid-19 increases to 891
33 more persons recover – country recoveries from Covid-19 increases to 891
Saturday, 06 June 2020 - 14:39

33 more Covid-19 patients have recovered from their infection and discharged from hospital bringing the total coronavirus recoveries in Sri Lanka to 891... Read More



Trending News

Islandwide curfew will be imposed only from 11pm to 4am from tomorrow
05 June 2020
Islandwide curfew will be imposed only from 11pm to 4am from tomorrow
A shooting incident reported between police and a murder suspect in Monaragala; Injured suspect dies after being hospitalised
05 June 2020
A shooting incident reported between police and a murder suspect in Monaragala; Injured suspect dies after being hospitalised
WHO advises to wear masks in public areas
06 June 2020
WHO advises to wear masks in public areas
All island curfew lifted
06 June 2020
All island curfew lifted
Boyfriend dies while trying to save his girlfriend from drowning in the sea
06 June 2020
Boyfriend dies while trying to save his girlfriend from drowning in the sea

International News

India goes pass Italy with a record spike in covid -19 cases - nearly 10,000 cases in 24 hours
06 June 2020
India goes pass Italy with a record spike in covid -19 cases - nearly 10,000 cases in 24 hours
North African al-Qaeda leader Abdelmalek Droukdel has been killed in an operation by French forces
06 June 2020
North African al-Qaeda leader Abdelmalek Droukdel has been killed in an operation by French forces
Former US defense secretary condemns Trump's behavior
04 June 2020
Former US defense secretary condemns Trump's behavior
37 children injured in a knife attack in a school in China
04 June 2020
37 children injured in a knife attack in a school in China
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.