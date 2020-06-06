Will post offices be closed on Saturdays? - Discussion on the 9th

Post Master General Ranjith Ariyaratne says that a decision to close all Post Offices on Saturday in the future will be reached at a discussion that will be held with the Secretary to the Ministry on the 9.

However, the convener of the Joint Postal Trade Union Front K M Chinthaka Bandara speaking to the Hiru news team stated that the decision to close the post offices on Saturdays is to be continued due to the issue of overtime pay.

He also stated that the overtime allowance and other allowances given to postal workers have been curtailed.

He also stated that all postal workers will commence their 8-hour only service as a trade union action from Monday until these issues are resolved.

When we inquired about this from the Post Master General Ranjith Ariyaratne, he said that the matter will be resolved at a discussion held at the Ministry on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the GMOA states that more than 2,000 doctors in the Western Province have not been paid overtime since February.

A spokesperson stated that although the authorities have been informed of the matter in the past few months, no solution has been given so far.