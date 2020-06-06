සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Will post offices be closed on Saturdays? - Discussion on the 9th

Saturday, 06 June 2020 - 15:01

Will+post+offices+be+closed+on+Saturdays%3F+-+Discussion+on+the+9th

Post Master General Ranjith Ariyaratne says that a decision to close all Post Offices on Saturday in the future will be reached at a discussion that will be held with the Secretary to the Ministry on the 9.

However, the convener of the Joint Postal Trade Union Front K M Chinthaka Bandara speaking to the Hiru news team stated that the decision to close the post offices on Saturdays is to be continued due to the issue of overtime pay.

He also stated that the overtime allowance and other allowances given to postal workers have been curtailed.

He also stated that all postal workers will commence their 8-hour only service as a trade union action from Monday until these issues are resolved.

When we inquired about this from the Post Master General Ranjith Ariyaratne, he said that the matter will be resolved at a discussion held at the Ministry on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the GMOA states that more than 2,000 doctors in the Western Province have not been paid overtime since February.

A spokesperson stated that although the authorities have been informed of the matter in the past few months, no solution has been given so far.

Two dead after a high tension power line crashes into lorry
Two dead after a high tension power line crashes into lorry
Saturday, 06 June 2020 - 15:22

Two youth have been killed in an accident when a high tension power line crashed into a lorry in the Hatamanagala area in Madawala Ulpatha, Matale.The... Read More

Mohottuvarama island in Kalpitiya that is desperately in need of a bridge - a request pending for over 50 years (Video)
Mohottuvarama island in Kalpitiya that is desperately in need of a bridge - a request pending for over 50 years (Video)
Saturday, 06 June 2020 - 15:20

Mohottuvarama Island is the foremost of the seven ring islands in the Kalpitiya Peninsula. The total area of ​​the Mohottuvarama Island belonging... Read More

33 more persons recover – country recoveries from Covid-19 increases to 891
33 more persons recover – country recoveries from Covid-19 increases to 891
Saturday, 06 June 2020 - 14:39

33 more Covid-19 patients have recovered from their infection and discharged from hospital bringing the total coronavirus recoveries in Sri Lanka to 891... Read More



Trending News

Islandwide curfew will be imposed only from 11pm to 4am from tomorrow
05 June 2020
Islandwide curfew will be imposed only from 11pm to 4am from tomorrow
A shooting incident reported between police and a murder suspect in Monaragala; Injured suspect dies after being hospitalised
05 June 2020
A shooting incident reported between police and a murder suspect in Monaragala; Injured suspect dies after being hospitalised
WHO advises to wear masks in public areas
06 June 2020
WHO advises to wear masks in public areas
All island curfew lifted
06 June 2020
All island curfew lifted
Boyfriend dies while trying to save his girlfriend from drowning in the sea
06 June 2020
Boyfriend dies while trying to save his girlfriend from drowning in the sea

International News

India goes pass Italy with a record spike in covid -19 cases - nearly 10,000 cases in 24 hours
06 June 2020
India goes pass Italy with a record spike in covid -19 cases - nearly 10,000 cases in 24 hours
North African al-Qaeda leader Abdelmalek Droukdel has been killed in an operation by French forces
06 June 2020
North African al-Qaeda leader Abdelmalek Droukdel has been killed in an operation by French forces
Former US defense secretary condemns Trump's behavior
04 June 2020
Former US defense secretary condemns Trump's behavior
37 children injured in a knife attack in a school in China
04 June 2020
37 children injured in a knife attack in a school in China
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.