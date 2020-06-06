Experiments on methods to suppress the yellow spotted locusts (Video)

The yellow spotted locust pestilence recently identified in Mawathagama in Kurunegala has spread to five districts.

These locusts have been found in the Kurunegala, Kegalle, Matara, Hambantota and Kilinochchi Districts.

These locusts were first found in the Mawatagama Franciskawatta area and in a few days spread rapidly in several areas in Mawathagama Divisional Secretariat area.

There have been reported cases of locusts in Mawanella and Deraniyagala, Walasmulla in Hambantota district as well as Matara and Kilinochchi districts.

However, the Director General of Agriculture Dr. W M W Weerakoon in response to an inquiry said measures are being taken to curb the locust menace.