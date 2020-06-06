Two+dead+after+high+tension+wire+falls+on+lorry+at+Matale

Two persons were killed when a high-tension wire along with a tree branch fell on to a lorry in Mahawela, Matale.
The police media division stated that the victims were aged 23 and 27 years.
Saturday, 06 June 2020 - 14:29
