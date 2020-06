Four hundred and thirty-two suspects (432) have been arrested within the past 24 hours during a special raid in the Western Province which ended at 5.00 am this morning.

This was from a total of 408 raids conducted.

The Western Province Senior DIG's Office announced that 140 suspects were arrested with heroin.

Meanwhile, 63 suspects with Ganja and 134 suspects with illicit liquor were also arrested during these raids.