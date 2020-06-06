The diminishing Bat population in Badulla - (Video)

Badulla town is famous for its mammalian bats and it named one of the parks as a bat park.

About five years ago, all the trees in this park were owned by the bats.

Their rhythm and mannerisms at times added charm to the city of Badulla.

The biodiversity at the Badulla Bat park which is near Ella town, attracted a large number of foreign tourists.

However, locals point out that authorities have not paid any attention to Bat park in the past.

As a result, the population of Bats in Badulla is decreasing due to the increase in the number of settlements in the Badulla town.