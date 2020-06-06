33 more persons recover – country recoveries from Covid-19 increases to 891

33 more Covid-19 patients have recovered from their infection and discharged from hospital bringing the total coronavirus recoveries in Sri Lanka to 891 according to the Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health
Saturday, 06 June 2020 - 14:39
