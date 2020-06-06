සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

33 more persons recover – country recoveries from Covid-19 increases to 891

Saturday, 06 June 2020 - 14:39

33+more+persons+recover+%E2%80%93+country+recoveries+from+Covid-19+increases+to+891

33 more Covid-19 patients have recovered from their infection and discharged from hospital bringing the total coronavirus recoveries in Sri Lanka to 891 according to the Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health

Two dead after a high tension power line crashes into lorry
Two dead after a high tension power line crashes into lorry
Saturday, 06 June 2020 - 15:22

Two youth have been killed in an accident when a high tension power line crashed into a lorry in the Hatamanagala area in Madawala Ulpatha, Matale.The... Read More

Mohottuvarama island in Kalpitiya that is desperately in need of a bridge - a request pending for over 50 years (Video)
Mohottuvarama island in Kalpitiya that is desperately in need of a bridge - a request pending for over 50 years (Video)
Saturday, 06 June 2020 - 15:20

Mohottuvarama Island is the foremost of the seven ring islands in the Kalpitiya Peninsula. The total area of ​​the Mohottuvarama Island belonging... Read More

The diminishing Bat population in Badulla - (Video)
The diminishing Bat population in Badulla - (Video)
Saturday, 06 June 2020 - 15:15

Badulla town is famous for its mammalian bats and it named one of the parks as a bat park. About five years ago, all the trees in this park were owned... Read More



Trending News

Islandwide curfew will be imposed only from 11pm to 4am from tomorrow
05 June 2020
Islandwide curfew will be imposed only from 11pm to 4am from tomorrow
A shooting incident reported between police and a murder suspect in Monaragala; Injured suspect dies after being hospitalised
05 June 2020
A shooting incident reported between police and a murder suspect in Monaragala; Injured suspect dies after being hospitalised
WHO advises to wear masks in public areas
06 June 2020
WHO advises to wear masks in public areas
All island curfew lifted
06 June 2020
All island curfew lifted
Boyfriend dies while trying to save his girlfriend from drowning in the sea
06 June 2020
Boyfriend dies while trying to save his girlfriend from drowning in the sea

International News

India goes pass Italy with a record spike in covid -19 cases - nearly 10,000 cases in 24 hours
06 June 2020
India goes pass Italy with a record spike in covid -19 cases - nearly 10,000 cases in 24 hours
North African al-Qaeda leader Abdelmalek Droukdel has been killed in an operation by French forces
06 June 2020
North African al-Qaeda leader Abdelmalek Droukdel has been killed in an operation by French forces
Former US defense secretary condemns Trump's behavior
04 June 2020
Former US defense secretary condemns Trump's behavior
37 children injured in a knife attack in a school in China
04 June 2020
37 children injured in a knife attack in a school in China
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.