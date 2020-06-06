Mohottuvarama island in Kalpitiya that is desperately in need of a bridge - a request pending for over 50 years (Video)

Mohottuvarama Island is the foremost of the seven ring islands in the Kalpitiya Peninsula.

The total area of ​​the Mohottuvarama Island belonging to the 633 Dajbe Grama Niladhari Division of the Kalpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha, is 5600 acres with a length of 14 km and a width of about 3 km.

Nearly 800 families live on the island.

Surrounded by a lagoon on one side and the ocean on the other, fishing has become the main livelihood of the majority who have made it their homeland.

The government has made the island a tourist town.

Residents say the island is a major contributor to the island's tourism industry and attracts more than 200 local and foreign tourists every day.

Many people are inconvenienced due to the lack of a bridge connecting Kalpitiya peninsula to Mohottuvarama and Thuraiyadiya islands.

There is only one boat for the residents of the area.

Politicians have pledged to solve the problem on various occasions, but it has not been solved for 50 years.

Shouldn't the authorities be paying attention to the dream of a bridge to the Kalpitiya Mohoththaramawa Island, which is a key place in Sri Lanka's tourism industry?