Two+dead+after+a+high+tension+power+line+crashes+into+lorry

Two youth have been killed in an accident when a high tension power line crashed into a lorry in the Hatamanagala area in Madawala Ulpatha, Matale.



The police spokesperson's office said that the accident had occurred this morning.



There were three youths in the lorry and two of them had been electrocuted.



The other youth had jumped out of the lorry and had survived.



The deceased were aged 23 and 27, residents of the Salagama area in Mahawela.