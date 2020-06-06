Pallama Sri Nandimitra Nawawangu Raja Maha Viharaya (Video)

The Nandamithra temple is said to have been built by the giant Nandimithra during the Dutugemunu Dynasty, between 167 and 131 BC.

It is said that King Dutugemunu presented the ten giants the villages of Nindagam for development and for food after the battle with King Elara.

According to legends, Nandimithra has been given a 4000-acre village near Deduru Oya in his hometown.

The story goes on that Nandimithra had created this unique dagoba in the form of a blossoming lotus flower with the aim of celebrating the fellow warriors who had joined him in battle.

The residents shared with the us a price of history that is slowly fading away from us