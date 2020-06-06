Manning+Market+will+be+open+again+on+Sundays+from+tomorrow+

The Manning Market Trade Association says that the Colombo Manning Market will be open from tomorrow onwards every Sunday.
Vice President of the Association Nimal Attanayake said that with the spread of the coronavirus, the Manning market was closed on Sunday to disinfect the public market.
However, the market will be open for wholesale and retail sales every Sunday from 4 am to 1 pm from tomorrow .
