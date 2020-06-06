Three (03) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,804

Three (03) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

The country total has increased to 1,804 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.





Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-June-06 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data

Total confirmed cases – 1,804



Recovered and discharged – 891

Patients under medical care – 902

New Cases for the day – 03*

Observation in Hospitals – 46

Total Deaths – 11

Total number of PCR tests conducted – 73,996