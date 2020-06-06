Indonesia+records+highest+daily+reported+cases+pf+coronavirus+in+the+country+

Indonesia accounted for the largest number of coronavirus infections reported in a single day in the country .



According to the foreign media reports, 993 new coronavirus infections were reported in the country today.



There are 30,514 cases of covid-19 infection in Indonesia while 1801 deaths have been reported.



Meanwhile, 714 new coronavirus infections and seven deaths have been reported in the Philippines in the past 24 hours.



The total number of infected people in the country is 21,340 and 994 deaths have been reported.



Worldwide, the number of coronavirus infections has crossed 6.5 million, and the death toll stands at 398,586.