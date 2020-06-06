Advisory+for+Strong+Wind+and+Rough+seas+Issued+by+the+Natural+Hazards+Early+Warning+Centre

The sea area off the coast extending from Colombo to Trincomalee via Puttalam, Mannar and Kankasanturai and the sea area off the coast extending from Matara to Batticaloa via Hambantota and Pottuvil can be rough at times as the wind speed can increased up to (50-60) kmph at times.



The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times.



Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.



Showery condition over the South-western part of the island is likely to enhance to some extent during next few days.



Showers will occur at timesin Western, North-western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.



Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm are likely at some places in Western, North-western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.



Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts after 02.00 p.m.



Light showers can be expected in Anuradhapura, Vauniya and Mannar districts.



Wind speed can increase up to (40-50) kmph at times over the island, particularly in western slope of the Central hills and Northern, North-central, North-western provinces and in Hambanthota district.



General public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.