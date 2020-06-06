සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Advisory for Strong Wind and Rough seas Issued by the Natural Hazards Early Warning Centre

Saturday, 06 June 2020 - 18:08

Advisory+for+Strong+Wind+and+Rough+seas+Issued+by+the+Natural+Hazards+Early+Warning+Centre
The sea area off the coast extending from Colombo to Trincomalee via Puttalam, Mannar and Kankasanturai and the sea area off the coast extending from Matara to Batticaloa via Hambantota and Pottuvil can be rough at times as the wind speed can increased up to (50-60) kmph at times.

The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.

Showery condition over the South-western part of the island is likely to enhance to some extent during next few days.

Showers will occur at timesin Western, North-western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm are likely at some places in Western, North-western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts after 02.00 p.m.

Light showers can be expected in Anuradhapura, Vauniya and Mannar districts.

Wind speed can increase up to (40-50) kmph at times over the island, particularly in western slope of the Central hills and Northern, North-central, North-western provinces and in Hambanthota district.

General public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.
Two (02) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,806
Two (02) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,806
Saturday, 06 June 2020 - 17:56

Two (02) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 1,806 according to the latest... Read More

Passenger bus meets with an accident in Watawala area (Video)
Passenger bus meets with an accident in Watawala area (Video)
Saturday, 06 June 2020 - 17:53

A bus was traveling from the Hatton, Watawala, Hydri area to Hatton has met with an accident. Police said the accident had occurred at around 2.00 pm... Read More

Special rehearsals to be held in Ambalangoda tomorrow for mock election
Special rehearsals to be held in Ambalangoda tomorrow for mock election
Saturday, 06 June 2020 - 17:08

The Election Commission states that a special rehearsal/mock election will be held tomorrow in Ambalangoda in order to understand how to conduct the election... Read More



Trending News

Islandwide curfew will be imposed only from 11pm to 4am from tomorrow
05 June 2020
Islandwide curfew will be imposed only from 11pm to 4am from tomorrow
WHO advises to wear masks in public areas
06 June 2020
WHO advises to wear masks in public areas
All island curfew lifted
06 June 2020
All island curfew lifted
Boyfriend dies while trying to save his girlfriend from drowning in the sea
06 June 2020
Boyfriend dies while trying to save his girlfriend from drowning in the sea
Three policemen interdicted over an incident at a police curfew checkpoint in Aluthgama
05 June 2020
Three policemen interdicted over an incident at a police curfew checkpoint in Aluthgama

International News

Indonesia records highest daily reported cases pf coronavirus in the country
06 June 2020
Indonesia records highest daily reported cases pf coronavirus in the country
India goes pass Italy with a record spike in covid -19 cases - nearly 10,000 cases in 24 hours
06 June 2020
India goes pass Italy with a record spike in covid -19 cases - nearly 10,000 cases in 24 hours
North African al-Qaeda leader Abdelmalek Droukdel has been killed in an operation by French forces
06 June 2020
North African al-Qaeda leader Abdelmalek Droukdel has been killed in an operation by French forces
Former US defense secretary condemns Trump's behavior
04 June 2020
Former US defense secretary condemns Trump's behavior
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.