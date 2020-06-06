Special+rehearsals+to+be+held+in+Ambalangoda+tomorrow+for+mock+election+

The Election Commission states that a special rehearsal/mock election will be held tomorrow in Ambalangoda in order to understand how to conduct the election according to the quarantine rules.



According to a senior official in the Ambalangoda Divisional Secretariat, it will commence at 10.00 am in a selected Grama Niladhari Division.



It will examine how to set up the polling station, the time taken to vote for one voter and the use of hygienic methods.



The Election Commission stated earlier that about 200 people are expected to participate in this election.