Passenger bus meets with an accident in Watawala area (Video)

A bus was traveling from the Hatton, Watawala, Hydri area to Hatton has met with an accident.

Police said the accident had occurred at around 2.00 pm today.

According to our correspondent when the driver of the bus had turned to the main road having arrive from a by road and he had lost control of the bus and it had gone back, veered off the road and crashed into a mountain.

Police investigations have revealed that the cause of the accident was a technical fault in the bus.

About 15 passengers were on the bus at the time of the accident and no one was injured.