Garbage+at+the+Mount+Lavinia+beach+

The Chairman of the ‘Surakimu Sri Lanka’ National Movement, Venerable Pahiyangala Ananda Sagara Thero says that they are suspecting that the waste accumulated at the Mt Lavania beach had come during the beach nourishment project.

The Thero made this statement while addressing the media regarding this situation.

However, the Coast Conservation Department says that this is a conspiracy.

Mayor of Moratuwa Municipal Council Saman Lal Fernando and a group came to the Mt. Lavainia beach for an inspection.

There was an unusual accumulation of garbage in the Mt. Lavinia beach for the past few days and the situation came under scrutiny of the officials of the Coast Conservation Department.

Director General of the Coast Conservation Department Prabath Chandrakeerthi said that a complaint has been lodged with the Mount Lavinia Police.

An investigation is being carried out on the orders of the acting IGP, led by the OIC of the Mount Lavinia Police Environmental Unit, regarding the garbage dumping incident on the Mount Lavinia coast.

Several samples of waste have been taken from the Mount Lavinia beach for investigations.