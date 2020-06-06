සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Garbage at the Mount Lavinia beach

Saturday, 06 June 2020 - 20:16

Garbage+at+the+Mount+Lavinia+beach+

The Chairman of the ‘Surakimu Sri Lanka’ National Movement, Venerable Pahiyangala Ananda Sagara Thero says that they are suspecting that the waste accumulated at the Mt Lavania beach had come during the beach nourishment project.

The Thero made this statement while addressing the media regarding this situation.

However, the Coast Conservation Department says that this is a conspiracy.

Mayor of Moratuwa Municipal Council Saman Lal Fernando and a group came to the Mt. Lavainia beach for an inspection.

There was an unusual accumulation of garbage in the Mt. Lavinia beach for the past few days and the situation came under scrutiny of the officials of the Coast Conservation Department.

Director General of the Coast Conservation Department Prabath Chandrakeerthi said that a complaint  has been lodged with the Mount Lavinia Police.

An investigation is being carried out on the orders of the acting IGP, led by the OIC of the Mount Lavinia Police Environmental Unit, regarding the garbage dumping incident on the Mount Lavinia coast.

Several samples of waste have been taken from the Mount Lavinia beach for investigations.

Large scale sand racket is destroying the banks of the Mahaweli River (Video)
Large scale sand racket is destroying the banks of the Mahaweli River (Video)
Saturday, 06 June 2020 - 21:36

The banks of the Mahaweli River are being destroyed by the biggest sand racket recorded in the country. The disclosure through Hiru CIA today is about... Read More

Four (04) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,814
Four (04) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,814
Saturday, 06 June 2020 - 21:03

Four (04) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. Three returnees from Russia and one from the Navy were tested positive. The... Read More

Various views on the UNP crisis - (Video)
Various views on the UNP crisis - (Video)
Saturday, 06 June 2020 - 21:07

Opposition and ruling party politicians expressed these views regarding the upcoming parliamentary election and the UNP crisis. Read More



Trending News

WHO advises to wear masks in public areas
06 June 2020
WHO advises to wear masks in public areas
All island curfew lifted
06 June 2020
All island curfew lifted
Boyfriend dies while trying to save his girlfriend from drowning in the sea
06 June 2020
Boyfriend dies while trying to save his girlfriend from drowning in the sea
Two dead after a high tension power line crashes into lorry
06 June 2020
Two dead after a high tension power line crashes into lorry
The traffic lane law from Monday
06 June 2020
The traffic lane law from Monday

International News

3,370,044 have recovered completely from the covid-19 infection in the world - death total nears 400,000
06 June 2020
3,370,044 have recovered completely from the covid-19 infection in the world - death total nears 400,000
Indonesia records highest daily reported cases pf coronavirus in the country
06 June 2020
Indonesia records highest daily reported cases pf coronavirus in the country
India goes pass Italy with a record spike in covid -19 cases - nearly 10,000 cases in 24 hours
06 June 2020
India goes pass Italy with a record spike in covid -19 cases - nearly 10,000 cases in 24 hours
North African al-Qaeda leader Abdelmalek Droukdel has been killed in an operation by French forces
06 June 2020
North African al-Qaeda leader Abdelmalek Droukdel has been killed in an operation by French forces
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.