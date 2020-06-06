Easter Sunday Attack inquiry update - Security to St Mary's church was not discussed prior to the Easter Sunday attack

It was revealed today that the statement made by the then SSP of Mount Lavinia to the Presidential Commission that there had been a discussion to provide security for the service at St. Mary's Church, Dehiwala on the day of the Passover attack.

That was when the Parish Priest of the church testified before the Presidential Commission appointed to probe into the Easter Sunday attacks.

Rev. Daya Welikadaarachchi, the parish priest of St. Mary's Church, Dehiwala, gave evidence before the Presidential Commission today.

The Commission questioned the parish priest on the testimony given by SSP Muditha Pussella, who was in charge of Mount Lavinia police at the time. SSP Muditha Pussella, testified before the Presidential Commission on the 27th of this month.

Muditha Pussella testifying before the commission has stated that there was a discussion regarding the security of St. Mary's Church in Dehiwala prior to the Easter attack and as requested by the parish priest a security post was established inside the church.

However, the parish priest of St. Mary's Church, who testified today, told the commission that he had written to the OIC of Dehiwala Police requesting protection for the church from 14th to 21st April under the general security protocol followed by the church.

The Commission inquired whether a police post was established in the church premises.

The Parish priest stated that such a police post was not established and that the police officers were staying from time to time in a room in the building where the Sunday school was held.

The Parish priest stated that has was informed of the attacks while he was attending the service on Sunday through the images received to the phones of those who were in the Easter service in church.

Accordingly, prior to the service which was scheduled to be held at 10.15 am, the church premises and the attendees were inspected and a short service was held after closing the gates and doors of the church.

However, the worshippers attending the service before the 10.15 service were not checked.

The commission asked the parish priest whether the high-ranking police officers of the area had held a meeting with the church leadership or members before the Easter attack, and the priest replied that such a discussion had not taken place before the Easter attacks.

The parish priest informed the Commission that he had seen an article in a national newspaper that SSP Muditha Pussella had said that such a discussion had taken place but the priest stated that it was not true.

The Parish priest told the commission that according to the statement of the police officer, he was greatly embarrassed as residents in the area suspected that he had prior knowledge of the attack.

The Commission inquired whether the statement given by Muditha Pussella to the Commission last week was not correct.

The priest stated that this was not an accurate statement and that the discussion referred by SSP Muditha Pussella had taken place last year regarding security arrangements for Christmas.