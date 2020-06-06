Prime Minister's Appreciation of Health Service (Video)

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa says that quality of the work carried out by the health services in the country is at a higher level when compared to some powerful countries.

The Prime Minister expressed these views while participating at the opening of the two-storied building for a cardiovascular intensive care unit at the Tangalle Base Hospital.

The two-storied building for a cardiovascular intensive care unit at the Tangalle Base Hospital has been constructed with all required health facilities to treat patients and also consists of resting rooms for doctors and nurses

The ward complex, was constructed in a short span of two months.

Along with the business community of the area, the Ruhuna Karaliya Organization had provided Rs. 9.7 million for the construction of the ward complex.

The Prime Minister also participated in a tree planting event at the hospital premises to mark the World Environment Day.