Various views on the UNP crisis - (Video)

Saturday, 06 June 2020 - 21:07

Opposition and ruling party politicians expressed these views regarding the upcoming parliamentary election and the UNP crisis.

Large scale sand racket is destroying the banks of the Mahaweli River (Video)
Large scale sand racket is destroying the banks of the Mahaweli River (Video)
Saturday, 06 June 2020 - 21:36

The banks of the Mahaweli River are being destroyed by the biggest sand racket recorded in the country. The disclosure through Hiru CIA today is about... Read More

Four (04) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,814
Four (04) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,814
Saturday, 06 June 2020 - 21:03

Four (04) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. Three returnees from Russia and one from the Navy were tested positive. The... Read More

Prime Minister's Appreciation of Health Service (Video)
Prime Minister's Appreciation of Health Service (Video)
Saturday, 06 June 2020 - 21:01

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa says that quality of the work carried out by the health services in the country is at a higher level when compared to... Read More



WHO advises to wear masks in public areas
06 June 2020
WHO advises to wear masks in public areas
All island curfew lifted
06 June 2020
All island curfew lifted
Boyfriend dies while trying to save his girlfriend from drowning in the sea
06 June 2020
Boyfriend dies while trying to save his girlfriend from drowning in the sea
Two dead after a high tension power line crashes into lorry
06 June 2020
Two dead after a high tension power line crashes into lorry
The traffic lane law from Monday
06 June 2020
The traffic lane law from Monday

3,370,044 have recovered completely from the covid-19 infection in the world - death total nears 400,000
06 June 2020
3,370,044 have recovered completely from the covid-19 infection in the world - death total nears 400,000
Indonesia records highest daily reported cases pf coronavirus in the country
06 June 2020
Indonesia records highest daily reported cases pf coronavirus in the country
India goes pass Italy with a record spike in covid -19 cases - nearly 10,000 cases in 24 hours
06 June 2020
India goes pass Italy with a record spike in covid -19 cases - nearly 10,000 cases in 24 hours
North African al-Qaeda leader Abdelmalek Droukdel has been killed in an operation by French forces
06 June 2020
North African al-Qaeda leader Abdelmalek Droukdel has been killed in an operation by French forces
