Four (04) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,814

Four (04) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. Three returnees from Russia and one from the Navy were tested positive.

The country total has increased to 1,814 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-June-06 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data

Total confirmed cases – 1,814



Recovered and discharged – 891

Patients under medical care – 908

New Cases for the day – 13*

Observation in Hospitals – 46

Total Deaths – 11

Total number of PCR tests conducted – 73,996