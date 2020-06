The banks of the Mahaweli River are being destroyed by the biggest sand racket recorded in the country.

The disclosure through Hiru CIA today is about a large-scale sand mining racket that has been carried out damaging the Somawathiya Reserve

The previous government had given permission to a private company to construct a protective dam on the Mahaweli River to prevent erosion of the Mahaweli River.

The construction of the dam has been completely stopped but another racket has now come to light.