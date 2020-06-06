සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Lebanon agrees to conduct free PCR tests for Sri Lankans seeking to be repatriated

Saturday, 06 June 2020 - 22:10

The government of Lebanon has agreed to conduct free PCR tests for Sri Lankans seeking to be repatriated. 

In line with the Sri Lanka policy on repatriating Sri Lankans overseas, Ambassador Shani Calyaneratne Karunaratne had discussions with the Lebanese Minister of Labour, Madame Lamia Yammine at the Labour Ministry premises on 01 June 2020.

Ambassador requested assistance from Lebanon to conduct the PCR test on a free of charge basis enabling the Embassy to prepare for the returnees to leave. 

As the numbers on the list of returnees is growing, the Lebanese decision saves a sizeable amount of funds to the Government of Sri Lanka. 

The President had recently instructed officials to look into the possibility of conducting PCR tests for Sri Lankans returning from overseas in the country of departure, particularly in countries where the covid 19 prevalence is high.

These tests are carried out in the country of departure in addition to the test conducted on arrival.

It has been reported that a significant number of sri Lankans returning from the Middle East have been infected with the virus.

The President pointed out that this was an additional problem in the provision of quarantine and health facilities.

The government has also planned to repatriate Sri Lankans from other Middle Eastern countries after the PCR tests are conducted in those countries

Saturday, 06 June 2020 - 23:13

Saturday, 06 June 2020 - 22:52

Saturday, 06 June 2020 - 21:36

