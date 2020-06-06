සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Worldwide, coronavirus deaths exceed 400,000

Saturday, 06 June 2020 - 23:13

Worldwide, the number of deaths due to coronavirus has exceeded 400,000.

There are 400,012 coronavirus deaths reported worldwide.

The highest number of deaths has been reported in the US, with 111,658.

Brazil now ranks second in the world in coronavirus deaths with 35,211 deaths.

There are 6,916,826 cases of coronavirus infections reported worldwide and from the total, 3,384,862 have recovered.

It is reported that 53,597 persons are receiving treatment in critical condition.

There have been 1,976,127 infected cases in the United States. The United States has reported the largest number of infected people in the world.

Brazil is the second most affected nation with 651,980 cases.

Russia is the third country with the highest number of coronavirus infections. There have been 458,689 infected cases and 5725 deaths reported in Russia

India has the highest number of infected cases in Asia, with 245,962 cases.

There have been 6933 deaths reported in India.
