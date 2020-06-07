සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Meat Shop open defying instructions (Video)

Sunday, 07 June 2020 - 11:24

Meat+Shop+open+defying+instructions+%28Video%29

Hiru news received a report that a meat market in Ambalangoda has been opened in defiance of the government's directive to close down the meat stalls and liquor stores for the 2020 Poson Festival.

However, the shop was subsequently closed following the intervention of Hiru.

The Ministry of Public Administration, Home Affairs and Provincial Councils and Local Government has issued a notification stating that all meat stalls and liquor shops in the island will be closed for the 2020 Poson Festival on 5 & 6 June.

The announcement was made by the relevant ministry to all the provincial chief secretaries and all district secretaries and yet the meat stall was freely open in Ambalangoda.

The Hiru news team noted that all other meat stalls in the Ambalangoda area were closed.

Hiru called the 119 police emergency department several times about the stall but they did not act.

Therefore, the President of the Balapitiya Viharadhipathi Sangamaya, Ven. Balapitiya Bala Dhammika Thero was notified.



