Weather Update - 07 June - slight increase of rain in the South Western part of the country

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND DURING NEXT 24 HOURS



Condition of Rain:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island. Fairly heavy showers are likely at some places in the sea area to the North-east of the island.



Winds:

Winds will be South-westerly and wind speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed can increase up to (50-60) kmph at times in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankasanturai and in the sea area extending from Matara to Batticaloa via Hambantota and Pottuvil.



State of Sea:

The sea area extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankasanturai and the sea area extending from Matara to Batticaloa via Hambantota and Pottuvil can be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times.

The Department of Meteorology states that there will be a slight increase of rain in the South Western part of the country in the next few days.South-west monsoon conditions are established across the country and the prevailing showery condition over the South-western part of the island is likely to continue during next few days.Showers will occur at times in Western, North-western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm are likely at some places in Western, North-western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.Light showers can be expected in Anuradhapura, Vauniya, Mannar and Jaffna districts.Wind speed can increase up to (40-50) kmph at times over the island, particularly in western slope of the Central hills and Northern, North-central, North-western provinces and in Hambanthota district.