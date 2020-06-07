Mock election in Ambalangoda today - Elections Commission to meet tomorrow (Video)

A special mock election will be held in Ambalangoda today to obtain a clear understanding regarding how the forthcoming general election should be held according to quarantine regulations while following health and safety precautions.

The mock election will be held at 10 AM at the Wilegoda - Dhammukthikarama Temple in Ambalangoda.

Attention will be drawn towards the arrangements at the voting centre as well as time taken for voting.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Elections Commission Mahinda Deshapriya said earlier that a final decision on the date of the election will be taken at a special meeting tomorrow.

This was while participating at a media briefing held at the Commission on Wednesday.

If the Commission makes a final decision on the date of the general election, the gazette announcing the date and the gazette announcing the names and preferences of the candidates will likely be issued at midnight tomorrow.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the commission stated that due to the coronavirus situation, the upcoming general election will cost a lot more.

He said that the general election would cost around Rs 7 billion and that it would probably increase in the face of the current situation.

One of the main reasons for this is the use of health guidelines.

The Director General of Health Services recently handed over a proposal to the Election Commission with Health Guidelines for the conduct of the general election.