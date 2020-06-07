transport services return to normalcy - inter provincial buses from Colombo - priority lane laws will be in place

General Manager of Railways Dilantha Fernando says that plans are afoot to operate all trains except for a few trains from tomorrow with the easing of curfew.

Speaking to the Hiru news team he said that they will be able to deploy all for the country to reach normalcy.

Meanwhile, an agreement was reached following a discussion held between the transport companies and subject minister Mahinda Amaraweera to normalize inter-provincial bus service.

Accordingly, the bus unions have decided to operate the buses from Monday as usual.

Expressing his views to our news team Chairman of the Sri Lanka Transport Board Kingsley Ranawaka stated that necessary steps have been taken to resume inter-provincial buses from Colombo to the outstations from tomorrow.

The police have also commenced a special program to implement priority lanes for buses on the Galle Road.

The police stated that it will operate under the supervision of the police from the 8th to the 22nd of this month and from the 22nd the people who violate the bus lane law will be prosecuted.

Accordingly, the bus priority lanes will be operating from Moratuwa ‘Kurusa Handiya’ to Colpetty via Mount Lavinia Maliban junction and Wellawatte from 6.00 am to 9.00 am.

Similarly, these laws will be implemented from Colpetty to Pettah via Pittala Junction and Slave Island.

When leaving Colombo from 4.00 pm to 7.00 pm, the bus priority lanes from Pettah to Colpetty via Slave Island, Piththala Junction and Library Roundabout should be adhered.

The bus lanes will be operated from Mount Lavinia Junction to Moratuwa ‘Kurusa Handiya’ from 5.00 pm to 8.00 pm.

The Police Media Division stated that private and CTB buses as well as office transport services and buses and vans transporting school children must travel on these priority lanes.