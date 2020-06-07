Farmers+requested+to+purchase+fertilizer+only+based+on+their+requirement+

The National Fertilizer Secretariat states that farmers should only buy fertilizer as per their requirement.

Chairman of the National Fertilizer Secretariat, Mahesh Gammanpila stated that the fertilizer in the stores tend to finish fast as farmers are stocking fertilizer unnecessarily.

Farmers in many parts of the island have been protesting over the past few days due to the shortage of fertilizer, since they have not been able to obtain fertilizer.

The farmers who had come to the Dambulla Agrarian Services Center yesterday had been waiting since the early hours expecting to purchase fertilizer.

Similarly, potato farmers in several areas including Welimada - Keppetipola in the Badulla district have complained that the government stores do not have enough fertilizer.

However, the Chairman of the National Fertilizer Secretariat Mahesh Gammanpila urges the farmers to purchase based only on their fertilizer requirement.