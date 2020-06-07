World+oil+crude+oil+prices+continue+to+show+steady+growth

World oil crude oil prices continued to show steady growth this week following the drop after the Coronavirus pandemic.
The price of a barrel of Brent crude oil, which was around US $ 38 in the last week of May, has now risen to US $ 42 and 30 cents.
Meanwhile, OPEC and its partners are scheduled to meet again today to discuss production cuts.
Saudi Arabia-led OPEC has had discussions with countries including Russia, in the past few days, to extend production cuts by another 9.7 million barrels per day, to keep prices stable.
