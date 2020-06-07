75,239 PCR tests performed

The Health Promotion Bureau says that 75,239 PCR tests used to identify coronavirus infections have been carried out so far.
1,243 PCR tests were performed yesterday.
According to the Health Promotion Bureau, there are 1,814 cases of coronavirus reported in the country.
912 people are still receiving treatment in hospitals.
